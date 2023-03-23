Pochettino previously wanted one Conte signing at Spurs in 2017











One of the Tottenham Hotspur players who may perhaps not be too disappointed to see the back of Antonio Conte is Richarlison.

Richarlison, of course, signed for Conte. And he will have been aware of what Conte has managed to get from a few of the forwards he has worked with during his managerial career.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

However, it is fair to say that this season has not gone to plan for the Brazilian, culminating in the fiery interview he gave after Tottenham’s Champions League exit to AC Milan.

Richarlison may welcome Pochettino appointment at Tottenham

Somehow however, as it turns out, that was not even the most explosive interview involving a Tottenham man this month. And following Conte’s remarkable press conference at the weekend, it appears that he is on the verge of leaving.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

According to The Times, the Italian is set to go imminently.

Some will be sad to see Conte leave. But some of the Tottenham players will view his departure as an opportunity. And Richarlison will surely be one of them.

In fact, one of the names in the frame has previously tried to sign the 25-year-old – for Tottenham.

The Evening Standard reported back in 2017 that Mauricio Pochettino was an admirer of Richarlison. And he was considering attempting a move to sign him from Watford.

At the time, Richarlison had made a brilliant start to life at Vicarage Road. And it seems that Pochettino was quick to see something special in the forward.

Obviously, there is a big problem for Richarlison, regardless of who comes in next. Many Tottenham fans would name a front three of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski as their best.

Pochettino has experience of working with Kane and Son. And Kulusevski is an outstanding talent. So it may still not be an easy task for Richarlison.

But it will be encouraging – if Pochettino does return – that he has previously wanted Richarlison at Spurs.