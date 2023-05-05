‘Pochettino disciple’: Manager that wants the Tottenham job absolutely idolises Pochettino – journalist











Ryan Mason may be the closest thing Tottenham Hotspur can get to Mauricio Pochettino at the moment according to Alasdair Gold.

Speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, the journalist was discussing the merits of keeping Mason on at Spurs in a full-time managerial role, and he spoke about just how much the 31-year-old buys into Pochettino’s philosophies.

Indeed, Gold said that it is his understanding that Mason absolutely idolises Pochettino, his philosophy and the way he played.

Mason is a Pochettino disciple

Gold spoke about Mason

“If you look at it from another point of view, Spurs fans wanted Pochettino, Spurs, for some reason, didn’t want Pochettino back. Ryan Mason is a Pochettino disciple, if you want to look for someone who absolutely idolised Poch and wanted to take on a lot of the philosophy and the way he played, it’s Ryan Mason. He’s well-respected and everyone is always saying how good his training sessions are and how he sees the game,” Gold said.

Not the worst idea

While hiring Mason may be a bit of a left-field option for Spurs, it may not be the worst idea in the world.

What do the Tottenham fanbase want more than anything? They want Pochettino back, well, with the Argentine seemingly on his way to Chelsea, Spurs’ best bet may be to go and hire someone like Mason who has the same principles and philosophies as the Argentine.

Of course, Mason isn’t anywhere near as refined as Pochettino, but as someone who knows the club and wants to play the game the right way, fans may well be on board with the idea of Mason going in on a full-time basis.

Don’t write off the idea of Mason becoming the new full-time Tottenham manager. After all, he’s said himself that he wants the job.

