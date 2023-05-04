‘Please’: Pundit urges Liverpool to sign 24-year-old, claims he’s better than Thiago Alcantara











Steve Nicol has urged Liverpool to sign Alexis Mac Allister this summer.

The pundit was speaking about the World Cup winner on ESPN, and he stated that he’d love to see the Argentine in Liverpool’s midfield, claiming that he’s even better than Thiago Alcantara.

Nicol took issue with Thiago’s defensive ability, claiming that he offers absolutely nothing going backwards, while he believes Mac Allister is the exact opposite, making the point that the Argentine has great defensive awareness as well as a fantastic footballing ability.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Liverpool told to sign Mac Allister

Nicol told his former club what to do.

“Yes please, absolutely, I think when you look back at Thiago when Klopp brought him in. He brought him in to have a bit more football in the middle of the park, when he brought Thiago in he wanted to play more football. Unfortunately, defensively Thiago gives you absolutely nothing, but Mac Allister gives you the football going forwards and picks up better positions defensively. Mac Allister is a great football player and I think that would be a good signing for Liverpool,” Nicol said.

Get him in

Mac Allister ticks so many boxes in terms of what Liverpool are looking for, and, in our view, he could be the perfect signing for the Reds this summer.

Indeed, the midfielder is an absolute star in the making. He’s brilliant both on and off the ball and he’s got the engine to boot as well.

Jurgen Klopp would absolutely love to get his hands on a player of this ability, and after Fabrizio Romano stated that the two parties are set to meet in the coming weeks, this transfer looks very plausible too.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

