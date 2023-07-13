Emile Smith Rowe’s injury issues over the past few months have been well-documented, but his problems run deeper than many would have ever imagined.

Indeed, according to Football London’s Kaya Kaynak, speaking on his YouTube channel, Smith Rowe has actually been playing with pain since the age of 17.

This means that the midfielder has been playing with an injury for five years now, but, luckily, after having surgery a few months ago, it looks as though his issues may now be behind him.

Photo by Alex Caparros – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Smith Rowe injured for years

Kaynak shared what he knows about the ‘tremendous’ midfielder.

“Basically Smith Rowe got this injury that has been causing his pain as a teen. He’s now 22, this was since he was about 17, when he first broke into the Arsenal team, around that time, he got this groin injury and he’s been playing with pain ever since that point. The decision was taken for him to have surgery, and in the long-run it has worked, but it did mean he was out for five months,” Kaynak said.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Scary

The idea that Smith Rowe has been playing with pain for the past five years is truly frightening.

Not only is it scary to think that footballers deal with these injuries for so long, it’s scary to think just how good Smith Rowe could be upon his return.

Let’s not forget, at his best Smith Rowe was one of the best young players in England, and he was doing all that while dealing with an injury.

Just imagine what he could be like when he’s playing without pain, he could genuinely be one of Arsenal’s best players once again.

Don’t be shocked if Smith Rowe has a big season for the Gunners.