Player who left Tottenham in 2021 now suggests he’d love to play under Ange Postecoglou

Former Tottenham Hotspur winger Gareth Bale has suggested he’d have loved to play under Ange Postecoglou at Spurs.

Bale has been speaking to Sky Sports and was full of praise for Spurs’ new boss.

The Welshman left North London back in 2013 as he joined Real Madrid after an outstanding campaign in the Premier League.

After picking up five Champions League titles in Madrid, Bale returned to Spurs on a season-long loan deal in the summer of 2020.

Despite some flashes of brilliance, the winger’s return to Tottenham didn’t quite work out under Jose Mourinho and he headed back to Madrid in 2021.

But Bale has been quizzed on whether he would have liked to work with Tottenham’s new man in the dugout, Ange Postecoglou.

Bale on Postecoglou

Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir put the question to Bale about Postecoglou.

He asked: “How much would prime Gareth Bale enjoy playing for Big Ange? Because they’re playing exciting football again that’s all Spurs fans want to see.”

“Yeah, definitely,” Bale responded. “It’s great to see. They’ve got the style back, I think that’s something the club were probably looking for as well, seeing how he played and performed at Celtic.

“Great start. Hopefully there’s still more to come from the team.

“They’ll obviously just keep getting better and better with a new manager, new style and hopefully they can put themselves up there give themselves a chance.”

Postecoglou has enjoyed a brilliant start to life in the Tottenham dugout, having picked up three wins in his opening four Premier League games.

The Aussie boss has already transformed Spurs’ style of play and it’s fair to say they are easier on the eye now.

It would have been some link-up had we got to see Bale in his prime playing under an attack-minded manager like Postecoglou.

Of course, the 34-year-old retired earlier this year after a short spell in the MLS, so a second return to Spurs is completely out of the question.