Player Tottenham sold for just £26m now said to be worth just as much as James Maddison

What is any footballer worth these days?

It’s an almost impossible question to answer as transfer fees continue to grow and grow.

Indeed, we live in a world where Enzo Fernandez is worth £105m after just a handful of games for Benfica, while Mohamed Salah is subject of £200m bids at the age of 31.

It’s truly difficult to figure out what any player is worth these days, but the boffins at CIES have now had a go at valuing some of the top players in Europe using their advanced data, and they’ve made some interesting findings that could intrigue Tottenham fans.

CIES reckon that Cristian Romero is now Tottenham’s most valuable player, while they still have Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg down as a €50m player.

However, perhaps the most intriguing finding from a Tottenham perspective is regarding a player they sold last summer.

Indeed, Steven Bergwijn is now being valued as a €50m (£40m) player just one year after Tottenham sold him for £26m.

For context, that’s the same value that is attached to James Maddison at the moment by CIES.

We can’t help but question these valuations if we’re being honest.

Bergwijn has just had a very solid season with Ajax that saw him net 12 league goals for the Dutch outfit, but Maddison has been doing the business in the Premier League for years at this point.

Yes, Maddison may have signed for Spurs for £45m, but surely his true value is much higher than that and Spurs only got a £45m bargain due to the fact Leicester had just been relegated.

Bergwijn is now said to be worth as much as Maddison, and while we don’t quite agree with that, it could be fair to say that Spurs sold the Dutch winger for less than his true value this time last year.