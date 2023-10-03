Player Tottenham sold for £13m provides two assists in new club’s Champions League victory

When Tottenham Hotspur sold Davinson Sanchez a month ago, they probably did not expect to hear that he had marked his Champions League debut for Galatasaray by making a major impact in the final third.

The Colombian registered just one assist during his 207 appearances for Spurs in all competitions. But he has already surpassed that tally in his first month with Gala.

Davinson Sanchez remarkably provided two assists as the Turkish club left Old Trafford with a famous result on Tuesday night, beating Manchester United 3-2.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

The 27-year-old set up the visitors’ opener for Wilfried Zaha. And he ended up providing the assist for Mauro Icardi for what proved to be the winner. It came just moments after the striker had blasted his penalty wide of the post.

Of course, Sanchez setting up two goals will hardly leave Tottenham feeling that they made a mistake in letting him go in September.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Unfortunately, he never got that close to living up to expectations during his time in North London. And it seemed to be a decent piece of business to get nearly £13 million for him when Galatasaray came calling.

Mixed night for the defender

It was certainly not a perfect performance from Sanchez on the night. Obviously, he will not be pleased that United scored twice, with him slipping in the build up to the home side’s second goal.

But he did manage to make five clearances – which was more than any other player on the pitch, according to Whoscored. He also won three aerial duels during the contest.

Having said that, Tottenham fans will be quite content that they now have Micky van de Ven alongside Cristian Romero. The pair appear to have enormous potential as a partnership. And Spurs have taken little time at all to make a huge improvement.