Tottenham Hotspur old-boy Marcus Edwards has now been backed to replace Arsenal star Bukayo Saka in the England squad.

The talented 24-year-old came through the ranks at Spurs, but he just didn’t get enough opportunities at senior level. He only made one appearance before he was released in the summer of 2019.

Now, Edwards is a star.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham old-boy Marcus Edwards now backed to replace Arsenal star Bukayo Saka

Marcus Edwards was always a hugely talented player, and it’s just a shame he never made it at Tottenham.

The now 24-year-old scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in all competitions for Sporting Lisbon in what was a truly incredible campaign last season.

Everybody in Portugal knows just how talented a player Edwards is, and it’s only a matter of time before he leaves the Portuguese top flight for a much bigger league.

An international call-up must also not be too far away, but the problem for him is that Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has made the right-wing spot his own in the England side.

Carlos Freitas, who was Vitoria Guimaraes’ sporting director when he signed Edwards from Tottenham on a free transfer in 2019, is still a big fan of the winger and has backed him to replace Saka.

He told A Bola: “He has characteristics and potential for this. He is a difficult player to find with the qualities he has in one-to-one and is very strong in small spaces, he can be a pivotal player.

“I see him, for example, taking the place of Bukayo Saka, who is a more explosive player, who benefits from playing with a club like Arsenal, but is also not a continuum throughout the season.”

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

TBR View:

Apart from Lionel Messi and Mo Salah, Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is the best right-winger in the world.

The Englishman has been absolutely incredible for the Gunners since he made his debut, and he is arguably their best player right now.

Edwards is a good attacker, but he’s just not on Saka’s level. He definitely has the potential to improve, but we just don’t believe he’ll ever be a threat to the Arsenal man’s place in the England setup.

It will be interesting to see how Edwards would fare in a more competitive league if/when he leaves Sporting.