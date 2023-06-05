Player Spurs sold in 2021 now scores last-minute goal to win league title for his side











After leaving Tottenham two seasons ago, Toby Alderweireld has scored potentially the most important goal of his career.

The veteran Belgian took to Instagram after Royal Antwerp won a dramatic Belgian Pro League title.

The title race went down to the final few minutes in Belgium last night.

In the 89th minute, it looked as though Union Saint-Gilloise were set to retain the championship.

Two minutes later, Genk had put themselves in pole position to lift the trophy.

However, a 94th-minute goal scored by Toby Alderweireld won the title for Antwerp, with the Tottenham hero the star of the show.

He hit a powerful side-foot shot from outside the box straight into the top corner and was mobbed by his teammates.

Photo by TOM GOYVAERTS/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images

It was their first league title win since 1957 and will see them play in the Champions League for the first time.

Alderweireld’s experience in the competition will help, although at 34 he may not have expected to be returning to Europe’s premier competition.

Tottenham legend Alderweireld scores league-winning goal

Taking to Instagram, the Belgian posted a picture of him celebrating with his teammates after his shot flew into the back of the net.

Jelle Van Damme replied to his post and said: “Madness Toby. Paul has already started building a statue I just heard.”

Alderweireld’s old centre-back partner at Tottenham Jan Vertongthen also had his mind blown by his goal.

Tottenham legend Toby Alderweireld scores league-winning goal. Cr. (tobyalderweireld) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

There are plenty of Spurs fans who will wish that they had a centre-back like Alderweireld in the squad right now.

After impressing on loan at Southampton, Tottenham bought Alderweireld in 2015.

He spent six seasons at the club and helped them regularly qualify for the Champions League.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

His partnership with Jan Vertonghen was one of the strongest in the Premier League.

However, after a season in Qatar, Alderweireld has returned to his homeland in the most dramatic fashion.

At least one old Tottenham player will be in the Champions League next season now thanks to Alderweireld’s goal.

