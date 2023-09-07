Player Liverpool sold for under £20m named in Europe’s best team for August

Liverpool head into the international break on the back of a great start to the Premier League season.

The Reds currently sit third in the Premier League table on 10 points following three wins and one draw.

Liverpool drew 1-1 with Chelsea in their league opener before beating Bournemouth, Newcastle and Aston Villa.

Despite their bright start, the Reds somehow didn’t manage to get any players into the Whoscored team of the month.

However, one player who was previously on the books at Liverpool has made the cut after a bright start to the season.

Photo by Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

The player in question is Takumi Minamino, who joined the Reds in 2020 before being sold two years later.

Minamino joined Liverpool after they activated his £7.25million release clause from Red Bull Salzburg.

He made 55 competitive appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side, registering 14 goals and three assists.

Minamino also had a half-season loan stint at Southampton in 2021, where he made 10 appearances.

Last summer, Liverpool sold the Japan international to Monaco for a reported £15.4million.

Minamino’s first season saw him undertake a squad rotation role, with just 15 starts in all competitions. He netted just once and also grabbed four assists.

Rated higher than 8 out of 10

However, he has hit the ground running this season and already has more goals and assists than he mustered for Monaco the whole of 2022-23.

In just four Ligue 1 games, Minamino has registered a staggering three goals and six assists.

Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

With all but one of those coming in August, Whoscored deservedly named him in their team of the month for Europe’s top five leagues.

‘Monaco’s Takumi Minamino contributed five goals in August with three goals and two assists,’ they wrote.

‘He ranks top for goal contributions in the month in Ligue 1 and with a WhoScored.com rating of 8.09 is deservedly included here.’

Our view

While Minamino sadly didn’t make that much of an impact at Liverpool, he was a popular player at Anfield.

It’s great to see his career going from strength to strength elsewhere.