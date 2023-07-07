Player exchange could help Liverpool strike deal for ‘scary’ midfielder – Romano

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Southampton’s Romeo Lavia in recent weeks.

The Reds have already made great progress in the summer window by signing two top midfielders.

Alexis Mac Allister arrived at Anfield earlier on in the window, with Dominik Szoboszlai following suit.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Reds are now reportedly looking at Lavia, one of the best young players in the Premier League last season.

With Southampton now in the Championship, the 19-year-old will need to move to retain his top-flight status.

Fabrizio Romano, writing on GiveMeSport, has suggested that Liverpool aren’t too keen on Lavia’s £50m valuation.

However, he quoted sources as saying that a ‘creative formula’ could help the Reds strike a deal.

Romano speculated that some add-ons or perhaps even adding a player in the mix could work for the Saints.

“For Romeo Lavia, the price tag is around £50million,” said the Italian.

“But sources believe that maybe, with some add-ons or with a creative formula such as including some players, they can find a way with Southampton to reach an agreement.”

Our view

Lavia enjoyed an exciting breakthrough last season, standing out in a poor team that ended up suffering relegation.

If that’s how good he is in a struggling side, imagine what he could be like in a trophy-chasing outfit.

Described as having ‘scary’ potential by Alex Iwobi, Lavia would be another very exciting addition for Liverpool if he joins.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

We’ll see how discussions go. Liverpool will want to negotiate the price down, and the Saints won’t have much leverage at present.

The Reds could well look into sending a player to St Mary’s. Obviously it’s just speculation but any Anfield veteran would be an asset in the battle for promotion.

However, having several big clubs all vying for Lavia could potentially spark a late bidding war. With that in mind, the Reds must be careful.

As per Sky Sports, Liverpool are in the race alongside Arsenal and Chelsea.