Retired forward Eduardo has now shared that he dreams of his son following in his footsteps and playing for Arsenal one day.

In an interview with The Athletic, Eduardo shared his son is obsessed with the Gunners.

The Brazilian forward, who played his international football for Croatia, is now back in his native land.

He moved to Dinamo Zagreb’s academy as a 15-year-old, before spending the majority of his career in Europe.

Eduardo scored an incredible 34 league goals in 32 games in his final season in Zagreb, grabbing the attention of Arsene Wenger.

He joined Arsenal for a fee of around £16.25m in 2007, and spent three seasons at the club.

His 20 goals in 67 games is fondly remembered, although the biggest talking point of his at The Emirates was his horrific leg break.

He missed an entire season with Arsenal, scored just two league goals in 24 appearances on his return.

Eduardo has admitted he would love to see his son play for Arsenal one day.

He too has started his professional football career, and has named who he currently admires in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Eduardo dreams of his son playing for Arsenal

Asked about his son’s relationship with the Gunners, Eduardo said: “My son is the No 1 fan.

“I’m not even sure it is because I played for Arsenal, but he is crazy about them and he keeps telling me that one day he will play for Arsenal.

“When Arsenal lose a game, he cries. Last season when they lost to Spurs and missed out on the Champions League spot, he cried a lot.

“He watches every game he can and has all the shirts, but not this season’s yet.

“He really likes Odegaard and thinks he is a great player, so I hope that he can fulfil his dream of becoming an Arsenal player one day.”

There would be plenty of Arsenal fans who would love to see Eduardo’s son – who is currently in Flamengo’s academy – at the club.

Hale End has produced some brilliant players in recent years, but Edu has also recruited exceptionally from his homeland.

Gabriel Martinelli has proved what gems exist in Brazil, and Marquinhos could join in his footsteps soon.

