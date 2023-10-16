Player Arsenal sold this past summer says one Gunners man was ‘incredible’ to work with

Rob Holding has lauded Mikel Arteta as he suggested that the way that the Arsenal boss sees the game is simply incredible.

Holding was speaking to talkSPORT as he backed the Spaniard to go on and achieve greatness after working with him for a number of years.

Rob Holding left Arsenal in the summer after around seven years on the books at the Emirates. Of course, that gave him the opportunity to work with Arsene Wenger, Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It has been a difficult few years for the Gunners. But they are back on the rise, having come agonisingly close to winning the Premier League title last season.

Rob Holding lauds Mikel Arteta

And Holding would clearly credit Arteta for taking Arsenal back into the title picture. He has now suggested that he gained a completely different perspective on the game after working with the 41-year-old for a little while.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“With Arteta now they’ve got a hell of a manager who’s going to go on to do great things,” he told talkSPORT.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

“His tactical awareness and how he sees the game is incredible. I didn’t realise how much I didn’t know about football until I’d been in a meeting with him a few times and you start to think that he sees football differently to how anyone has seen it in the world around me.”

Arsenal boss closing in on a piece of history

Arteta has definitely proved himself during his time at Arsenal. Of course, he won the FA Cup in his first few months in charge of the club.

A tougher year followed. And there have been plenty of times when, from the outside, you would not have been at all surprised to see Arteta sacked.

But Arsenal kept their faith in the former Manchester City assistant. And they have been rewarded. They initially came very close to qualifying for the Champions League. And then last season happened.

Arsenal appear to be in title contention again this year. And Arteta is in the mix to become the first boss to win the Premier League title in their first managerial job.

Clearly, Rob Holding would not be at all surprised if Arteta now managed to get Arsenal across the line.