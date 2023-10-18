Player Arsenal sold in the summer lauded after ‘spectacular’ moment on international duty

Matt Turner has been lauded for a ‘spectacular’ save he made for the USMNT in their emphatic win over Ghana overnight, with the former Arsenal goalkeeper denying Mohammed Kudus in the 4-0 victory.

It proved to be an outstanding night for Gregg Berhalter’s night. Certainly, it was a significant performance with Gio Reyna scoring twice.

But the US had to work to keep their clean sheet, too. And the key moment came during the first-half when West Ham forward Mohammed Kudus had a strike which looked destined for the top corner – after taking a deflection.

However, Matt Turner did superbly to get across and claw the ball away. And that prompted Goal to laud the 29-year-old.

“An absolutely spectacular save just before the break as Turner showed an insane change-of-direction to get to a deflected shot,” they wrote.

Matt Turner lauded after emphatic USMNT win

Meanwhile, Major League Soccer also heaped praise on Turner for the save. However, they also noted the progress that he seems to be making with the ball at his feet.

“Turner was only called on to make one save, but it was a spectacular one, acrobatically tipping a shot over the bar that seemed destined for the top corner. He continues to impress with his evolving distribution, in particular an inch-perfect punt to Pulisic that ended in one of the best chances of the night,” they wrote.

Jury still out on whether Arsenal made right decision this summer

It was a surprise to see Turner leave Arsenal during the summer. Of course, he would have hoped to play more during his year at the Emirates.

But from a Gunners perspective, few would have anticipated Mikel Arteta having an issue with his goalkeeper options. Aaron Ramsdale was playing the best football of his career for much of last season. And having an established international as his backup seemed to be helping bring the best out of both goalkeepers.

But Arsenal decided to bring in David Raya. Raya has since taken on the number one spot. Meanwhile, Turner has got his chance to play regularly at Nottingham Forest.

It will be interesting to see how this past summer is reflected upon in years to come. If Arteta is able to keep both Raya and Ramsdale happy, the Arsenal boss will be vindicated.

But some must be wondering why he felt the need to rock the boat when he had Turner in the ranks already.