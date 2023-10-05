‘Played with a cigar’: Pundit says £10m Leeds player looked a class above against QPR

Leeds United beat QPR 1-0 on Wednesday evening, but that scoreline flatters to deceive a little bit.

Indeed, the Whites were very much in control of this game, and it wasn’t as close as the 1-0 scoreline suggests.

Leeds put in a commanding performance against the west Londoners, and they never seemed to be in danger of conceding an equaliser after their early opener.

Their dominance was, in part, thanks to a terrific performance from Joe Rodon.

Speaking on the LS11 Podcast, Ben Parker was full of praise for Rodon’s showing against the R’s claiming that he looked as though he was playing with a cigar in his mouth he made the game look that easy.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Rodon a class above

Parker gave the £10m defender a glowing review.

“Rodon is quality, he really is. I think we expected him to come in at Southampton, but understand why the team stayed the same there. He had to come back in, and he played with a cigar all night. It was so easy for him, his positional play, there were a couple of times where the ball gets played over the top and their striker is a yard or two ahead of Rodon, but his pace, he gets ahead of them and plays it back to Meslier, that turn of pace is so vital this day and age. He’s a class act and it’s great to have him back,” Parker said.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Brilliant

Rodon really showed his quality against QPR, and he proved that he should be one of the first names on the teamsheet for Leeds going forwards.

Simply put, there aren’t many defenders in the Championship who have the quality Rodon possesses, and if Leeds can keep clean sheet after clean sheet, they’ll soon be rising up the table.

Rodon and Pascal Struijk appear to be striking up quite the partnership, and that certainly bodes well for the Whites’ promotion chances going forwards.

This could be the start of something exciting for Leeds.