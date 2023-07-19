PL sides have enquired about Arsenal player left out of US tour squad – journalist

Journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested that a handful of Premier League sides have made enquiries for Cedric Soares in this window with Arsenal ready to let the defender leave.

Jacobs has taken to Twitter to note that the 31-year-old had also held some initial talks with a number of European clubs, including Villarreal and Benfica. Sporting and Porto are also in the mix.

It would not be a surprise to see Cedric Soares leave Arsenal this summer. He has previously been a decent signing, capable of providing depth in both full-back positions.

Premier League sides keen on signing Cedric from Arsenal

However, the Gunners are a very different beast to the one the Portuguese signed for. And he spent the second-half of last season on loan with Fulham.

Ultimately, that spell proved to be a disappointment. And Arsenal have since added Jurrien Timber to their ranks. So it is hard to see Cedric getting any game-time if he sticks around. He was not named in the squad which has travelled to America for their pre-season tour.

Interestingly, he may get the chance to move elsewhere in the Premier League this summer. Jacobs has suggested that he does have admirers in England who have made initial moves for the defender…

Arsenal are not going to receive a significant fee for Cedric. As Jacobs notes, he has now entered the final year of his deal at the Emirates. And his stock is not that high following his stint at Craven Cottage.

However, his departure would be beneficial for Arsenal. It does appear that they are now going to have to clear space on the wage bill if they hope to make further signings.

Cedric is unlikely to be one of the highest earners. But if he is not going to play any role this season, then it makes little sense to keep him around.