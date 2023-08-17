PL side would like to sell ‘exceptional’ 25-year-old to Spurs; but he really doesn’t want to join them

Tosin Adarabioyo is apparently starting to grow incredibly annoyed with the situation surrounding his future, and has once again made it clear to Fulham that he has no interest in signing for Tottenham Hotspur.

That is according to a report from Foot Mercato, which notes that the centre-back only wants to join Monaco in this window.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Tosin Adarabioyo looks set to leave Craven Cottage before the transfer window shuts. The 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season. And with the defender seemingly not interested in signing a fresh deal, it seems that a departure is on the cards.

Tosin Adarabioyo makes it clear he doesn’t want to join Tottenham

Foot Mercato reports that both Tottenham and Monaco want Tosin. The Principality club have seen an £8.6 million bid for the centre-back rejected by Fulham.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

It would seem that the former Manchester City starlet is growing tired of waiting to secure his move. Foot Mercato reports that Tosin is incredibly annoyed about the situation.

And he has reiterated that he does not want to move to Spurs – despite Fulham apparently preferring to sell him to their Premier League rival.

Presumably, Fulham sense that they could get a better fee from Tottenham for Tosin. But of course, the defender is in a strong position due to his contract situation. Fulham will not want to lose him for nothing next year.

It certainly will not please Tottenham fans to hear that Tosin really does not want to sign for them. Plenty of supporters will now be hoping that the club give up their pursuit.

There is an optimistic feel about Tottenham under Ange Postecoglou. And while Tosin has been labelled an ‘exceptional‘ talent, it may not sit right with fans if they persist with their bid to sign a player who doesn’t want to join.