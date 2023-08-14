PL rivals ‘hope to secure’ a £45m deal for ‘special’ Crystal Palace talent

Crystal Palace players have been the subject of a lot of interest this summer and a report suggests that one Premier League club are hoping to seal a deal for Michael Olise soon.

According to The Evening Standard, Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise could be on the way out of Selhurst Park this summer transfer window.

The report goes on to say that the winger is close to agreeing personal terms with Chelsea and that they ‘hope to secure a deal’ worth around £45million for the winger.

The future of Olise is a confusing one as reports have suggested that there is a £35million release clause. If this was the case then Chelsea wouldn’t be hoping to sign him for £45million.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Chelsea hoping to secure Michael Olise deal

The Eagles have some very exciting attacking prospects at the club. Eberechi Eze and Olise are two stars definitely destined for the top.

Possibly losing Olise this summer, whilst he is injured, would no doubt be a blow as the club also lost Wilfried Zaha on a free transfer this summer. Chelsea, who are London rivals of Palace, are clearly very keen to sign the player.

They lack attacking depth at the moment and a deal of £45million for a player who managed the fourth most assists in the division last season seems very cheap in today’s market.

The ‘special talent‘ is still only 21 years-old, but this interest from Chelsea, and other reported interest from Manchester City just shows how high a ceiling he has.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

It is always hard to deal with a club like Chelsea when they come in for players. If they are close to agreeing personal terms with Olise then it looks like he wants the move.

This may make it a lot harder to keep the French winger this summer transfer window. With only a couple of weeks left until the transfer window shuts and the season already started, now would not be a great time to lose Olise for Palace.