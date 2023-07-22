PL rivals close to agreeing personal terms with £40m Arsenal target who is ‘fun to watch’ – Ornstein

The latest news from David Ornstein has shared that Arsenal target Mohamed Kudus is now attracting the interest of Chelsea and they have made a move for him.

Arsenal have been linked with Kudus for a lot of the summer. They are looking to strengthen their squad and see him as a good option.

Speaking about Kudus, Ornstein reported: “Chelsea have made contact with Ajax to express interest in signing Mohammed Kudus. No offer yet but dialogue has taken place. 22 year-old attacking midfielder among options Chelsea considering and agreement close on personal terms”.

It is no shock to see multiple clubs enter the race for the attacking star. He is very talented and definitely has a bright future.

Photo by Patrick Goosen/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Chelsea enter the race for Arsenal target Kudus

Kudus is definitely a player who is ‘fun to watch‘ and he would add some great attacking depth to Arsenal. Now though, there will be some worry as Chelsea have entered the race.

The £40m player is very good on the ball and is very versatile. He can play in multiple positions including attacking midfield, up front and on the wing.

He would add a lot of great quality to Arsenal and help them out if some of their star players are struggling throughout the season.

We see a lot of their key players drop off towards the end of the campaign. This massively affected their title race and would have been frustrating for the club.

Photo by Broer van den Boom/Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images

If they can add a player like Kudus to their squad it would massively help them be competitive in all the competitions they play in.

Last season, in 30 appearances, Kudus managed to score 11 goals and pick up four assists for Ajax and this eye for goal would be great for Arsenal.