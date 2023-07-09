PL rival now plotting move for 29-year-old Newcastle star Howe labelled ‘heroic’ last season

Jamaal Lascelles may get the chance to move elsewhere in the Premier League this summer, with Luton Town eyeing the Newcastle United captain in the transfer window.

That is according to a report from the Sunday Mirror (9/7; page 74), which notes that Eddie Howe wants to keep the 29-year-old on Tyneside next season.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Jamaal Lascelles is probably one Newcastle player with a question mark hanging over his future. The centre-back only featured in seven Premier League games last term as Sven Botman and Fabian Schar formed an outstanding partnership.

Luton eyeing Lascelles

That appears to have alerted the Hatters following their stunning promotion. The Sunday Mirror (9/7; page 74) reports that Rob Edwards’ side are monitoring Lascelles.

Photo by John Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

However, Howe does not want to lose the former Nottingham Forest man. Although he is not playing regularly, the Newcastle boss views him as an important part of the dressing room. He praised his ‘heroic‘ defending at one stage last season.

And of course, Newcastle are going to be in the Champions League next year. So their squad is going to be stretched.

It will be interesting to see what Lascelles’ stance on moving to Kenilworth Road is. It is obviously a brilliant time to be a Newcastle player – and the Magpies should only improve further in the years to come.

But he will also be aware that Luton can surely provide the assurances over game-time he probably will not get at St James’ Park.

Lascelles will turn 30 later this year. So he may not want to spend too much longer not playing regularly at the highest level.

Having said that, it is going to be a monumental achievement for Luton to keep themselves up next year. So that may also factor into his decision.