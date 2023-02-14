PL rival now anticipating summer bids for 'unbelievable' Tottenham target











Aston Villa are now anticipating that they will receive offers for Emi Martinez during the summer transfer window, according to a report from the Daily Mail, in news which may interest Tottenham Hotspur fans.

The Villans are facing a battle to keep Martinez. Of course, his career has reached heights few would have expected in the last few years. And that trajectory culminated with Argentina winning the World Cup towards the end of last year.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

That has alerted Tottenham. Dean Jones recently told Give Me Sport that Spurs are admirers of Martinez and could make a move in the summer.

Aston Villa expecting summer offers for Tottenham target Martinez

Antonio Conte’s men definitely need to sign a new goalkeeper in the coming months. Unfortunately, Hugo Lloris – who lost out to Martinez in the World Cup final – is coming towards the end of his career at the very highest level. And his recent injury has further highlighted how much Tottenham need a new goalkeeper.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The Daily Mail does not report which clubs are keen on Martinez. However, the report does suggest that Villa are expecting to receive offers for the 30-year-old at the end of the campaign.

Obviously, Martinez would not be a universally popular signing amongst Tottenham fans. He is clearly a divisive character, with some of his antics on the pitch winding rival fans up.

He is also someone who spent a long part of his career on the books of Arsenal. So that will not help his cause.

However, he is an ‘unbelievable‘ goalkeeper. So if he becomes available, Tottenham need to put themselves in the mix.

Lloris has been an amazing servant. But he appears to have cost Spurs too many points since signing a new deal.

So if Villa show any signs of being willing to listen to offers, Conte’s men would be wise to act.