PL pundit slams Luke Ayling for what he did during Leeds v Crystal Palace











Leeds United were hammered by Crystal Palace today as they crumbled to a 5-1 defeat in front of the Elland Road crowd.

After making a good start to the game and playing well in the opening 45 minutes, Leeds simply capitulated in the second half. For Palace, it was a real turn up for the books after their low goalscoring this season.

Roy Hodgson will have been delighted with how clinical his team were. But Palace did get a helping hand from Leeds, with certain players having nightmare games throughout.

One of the players to have a poor performance was Luke Ayling. The Leeds defender was nowhere near his best and he was at fault for the crucial second Palace goal as well.

And watching on for Premier League productions, former Villa midfielder Andy Townsend slammed Ayling for his attempted pass.

“Leeds scrappy and scruffy with their play giving the ball away cheaply and unnecessary. Palace get their key men involved that little bit more. Luke Ayling didn’t need to play that first time, that big switch. It comes from Odsonne Edouard to Michael Olise, it’s a great cross and Jordan Ayew does the rest,” Townsend said.

TBR’s View: Leeds endure a nightmare

What an absolute farce this game descended into for Leeds. After making such a good start, they simply crumbled and allowed Palace to dominate proceedings.

Javi Gracia will be fuming with what he saw in that second 45 minutes. It was everything he doesn’t want his Leeds side to be and the mistake from Ayling here about set the tone.