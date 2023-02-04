'Immense': Matt Holland raves about 'giant' Amadou Onana for Everton v Arsenal today











Everton pulled off a memorable win against Arsenal today as Sean Dyche got off to the perfect start as manager of the Toffees.

Dyche got his team right at it from the off and the Toffees looked a far cry from the soft touch we’d seen in previous weeks. They were in Arsenal’s faces from minute one and got their rewards when James Tarkowski got the winning goal.

However, while Tarkowski took the plaudits for the goal, there were some fine performances elsewhere. And none were any more impressive than the display Amadou Onana put in.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

After being linked with a move away in January, Onana remains firmly at Everton. And watching on for PL Productions today, former PL midfielder Matty Holland was super impressed with the young Belgian.

“Amadou Onana has been immense – a giant figure at the heart of midfield for Everton,” Holland commented.

Onana was one of the last big money signings of the Frank Lampard era and he more than repaid some of his £33m transfer fee with his performance today.

In the end, Onana showed just why clubs were looking at him in January. If he can continue to perform like this, then Everton have every chance of staying up.

TBR’s View: Onana is a class act when he’s at it

To be fair to Onana, he was often one of the few players to come out with any credit while Lampard was in charge.

Onana is full of energy in the middle but crucially, he’s a good enough footballer to use the ball well and be a threat to the opposition as well.

Sean Dyche will have loved what he saw from Onana today. He’ll be banking on the midfielder producing similar performances every week. And if he does, then Everton will be more than fine this season.