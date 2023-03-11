PL pundit says Pedro Porro played 'really well' for Tottenham v Nottingham Forest today











Tottenham got back to winning ways after a turbulent week to ease some of the pressure on Antonio Conte.

Conte is still expected to leave his position at some point between now and the end of the season. But until then, there is the fight for a top four spot still to deal with and Spurs got the job done today.

Harry Kane led the charge for Tottenham, scoring twice. Heung-Min Son also got a welcome goal as well, while under-fire Richarlison also had a good game.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

There was also a good performance from new signing Pedro Porro. The right-back has not offered much since arriving.

But speaking for Premier League productions, former Everton midfielder Don Hutchinson praised Porro’s performance for Tottenham today.

“Pedro Porro has played really well, finding his Spurs teammates down that right hand side,” Hutchinson said.

Porro will be hoping he can nail down the right wing-back slot on the regular now. He is in competition with Emerson Royal but Porro is seen as the better attacking option.

For Spurs, it was simply a massive win. They needed to beat Forest however they could and they got the job done well.

TBR’s View: Porro thriving in a better Tottenham performance

It’s been hard to judge Pedro Porro really given how bad Spurs have been in general since he arrived. But today he looked like being a player who can contribute.

As Hutchinson says, he played some fine passes and crosses at times and looked a threat.

Spurs will hope for more of this from Porro going forward and will hope that this is a welcome return to form all around.