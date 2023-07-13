PL player suggests Arsenal are about to sign ‘world-class’ player for a bargain fee

West Ham United star Gianluca Scamacca has had his say on Declan Rice’s price tag amid claims he’s on his way to join Arsenal this summer.

The Gunners made Rice their top target in this window. Mikel Arteta has been desperate to sign him, and the Kroenkes have sanctioned a move that will break the British transfer record.

Scamacca was asked about Rice in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport this week, and he thinks his teammate is actually worth a lot more than what Arsenal are reportedly paying for him.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Gianluca Scamacca says £105m is too less for Arsenal-bound Declan Rice

It has been over a week since Arsenal and West Ham agreed on a deal for the transfer of Declan Rice.

The Athletic revealed eight days ago that a fee worth £105 million and the payment structure has been agreed between the two clubs, and the player was granted permission to undergo a medical and finalise his move.

Arsenal haven’t announced the transfer yet, which has given rise to concerns. However, David Ornstein claimed last night that the deal is ‘done and dusted‘ and there’s nothing to be worried about.

Scamacca was asked about Rice and he raved about him. However, his comments about the Englishman’s price tag suggest Arsenal are about to sign him for a bargain fee.

Speaking about the reported £105 million fee, the Italian said: “If anything, that’s too low!

“He’s a great player, he reminds me of Gerrard. He’s the best midfielder I’ve ever played with.”

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

TBR View:

Declan Rice is one of the best midfielders in Europe.

The Englishman, branded as ‘world class’ by David Hunt (Standard), has been unbelievable for West Ham United over the last few years. He played a massive part in helping them win the Conference League last season and he will remain a hero to Irons fans.

Now, it looks like he is on his way to Arsenal, and whatever you think about the price-tag, you must admit that he will be an incredible addition to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal will fly over to the United States this weekend, and Rice is expected to be a part of the group.