PL club have made bid for £15m forward Crystal Palace missed out on in January – Romano

Fabrizio Romano has shared a big transfer update on winger Anthony Elanga, who Crystal Palace were very keen on signing him in January.

Crystal Palace were reportedly interested in signing the winger on deadline day in January as they looked to bolster this squad. Despite this interest, it was too late for a deal to happen.

Romano tweeted the latest “Nottingham Forest have submitted two bids to Manchester United. Loan deal proposal for Dean Henderson and permanent deal proposal for Elanga.

“Forest want to get both deals done after closing in on Ola Aina free transfer.”

The Manchester United player is apparently available for around £10-15million according to the latest reports, and he is attracting interest from the division.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest move for Elanga

Crystal Palace no doubt need wingers for next season at this current time. Wilfried Zaha is currently a free agent and Michael Olise suffered an injury, with reports suggesting he will miss the start of the season.

Nottingham Forest are not the only Premier League side interested, reports suggested that Everton were also keen to sign the ‘electric‘ winger.

Elanga is only 21 years-old and has top potential but he is someone who is still very raw and not an ideal replacement for Zaha or Olise.

He has only managed four goals and four assists in over 50 appearances for Manchester United. The Eagles need a proven winger this summer, not a risk.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Elanga could definitely be a top signing for Forest, but for the Eagles, who have been in the division for over a decade, they need to sign more proven players to push top half.

It will be interesting to see where the Swedish international ends up. With so many top wingers at Manchester United, it feels very likely that he will leave this summer.