Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg shares what he said to Rodrigo Bentancur straight after hearing his injury news











Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has spoken about the injury blow suffered by his Tottenham midfield colleague Rodrigo Bentancur.

Bentancur is out for the season after the anterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered against Leicester which requires surgery.

Spurs relied on the pair for much of the season at the heart of the midfield and the Uruguayan had gone from strength to strength.

Hojbjerg told Spurs’ official website what he has said to Bentancur about his setback, as Spurs look to get back to winning ways after two straight defeats.

Hojbjerg shares what he said to Bentancur after injury blow

“We were speaking the other day and I told him ‘we are improving each other, we are friends, we are team-mates, but we are pushing each other’. This is something fun but also interesting between us,” said Hojbjerg.

“It does hurt. You have a feeling he makes you better playing alongside him and that is a mutual feeling. We have both added scoring points to our game this season which is not bad.

“We have to manage it; we have to overcome this.

“I told him personally how great I think he is, but this is a time to come back stronger and grow, which life gives you sometimes. It is not easy, there will be difficult moments, but he is a strong and smart person who will find his way.”

Bentancur’s injury is a huge blow, because he has been a standout performer when fit this season and has added goals to his game.

That has dragged Spurs through some games and so far they have been unable to build on the momentum generated by beating Manchester City.

Antonio Conte is taking more time away from the club to recover from his own surgery, and now it is down to Hojbjerg and his teammates to ensure the season ends the way they would like.