Pierluigi Gollini and Davinson Sanchez react to Harvey White Instagram post

Pierluigi Gollini and Davinson Sanchez have now reacted to Harvey White’s loan move away from Tottenham Hotspur.

White has joined League One side Derby County for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old spoke to the club and admitted he woke up that morning not knowing where he’d be playing.

“I got up this morning, I didn’t know much about it, I was just hoping something would happen.

“Went to the training ground at Tottenham about midday, and within half an hour or hearing Derby were interested to then leaving to travel up here.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It’s an important move for Harvey White, who has barely played any senior football since a loan spell at Portsmouth two years ago.

Antonio Conte has been very complimentary about the young midfielder, but struggled to find opportunities to play him.

White has made one cameo appearance this season, coming on in the dying minutes against Crystal Palace.

He’s now got the chance to make his mark in League One and help the Rams return to the Championship.

Gollini and Sanchez react to White leaving Tottenham on loan

White posted on Instagram after his move was confirmed, and seemed very keen to get going at Derby.

“Absolutely buzzing to be joining such a massive club,” White said.

“Can’t wait to get started and play in front of you amazing fans. See you all Saturday!”

Davinson Sanchez replied, wishing White good luck, while former Tottenham goalkeeper Gollini said, “All the best my friend!”

Pierluigi Gollini and Davinson Sanchez react to Harvey White leaving Tottenham on loan. Cr. (harveywhite48) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

White was too far down the pecking order to ever expect many minutes at Spurs.

He has to show at Derby that he’s capable of really kicking on to break into the first team next season.

White is primarily a defensive midfielder, but can also play further up the pitch.

During the mid-season break, Conte even played him as a false nine in several friendlies.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

White was even compared to Harry Kane at one point, which is a serious compliment.

Sanchez and Gollini, like many of White’s Tottenham teammates, will be hoping his loan spell goes well.

It could be exactly what he needs to kick start his professional career.

