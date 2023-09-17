Pierluigi Gollini and Brennan Johnson have both taken to Instagram to praise Dejan Kulusevski after his display for Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Kulusevski netted a last-gasp winner as Spurs picked up a 2-1 win over Sheffield United yesterday.

Ange Postecoglou looked set to suffer his first defeat as Spurs boss after Gustavo Hamer handed the Blades the lead against the run of play in the 70th minute.

The Aussie boss turned to his bench in the 80th minute as he introduced the likes of Brennan Johnson, Ivan Perisic and Richarlison.

His late changes turned out to be a stroke of genius as Richarlison came off the bench to net a well-taken header before providing the assist for Kulusevski’s winner.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Postecoglou probably would have been forgiven for taking Kulusevski off after the Swede had struggled to make an impact in the final third.

But the 23-year-old proved to be the hero on the day and he’s impressed both Johnson and former Spurs goalkeeper Gollini.

Gollini and Johnson impressed with Kulusevski display

Kulusevski took to Instagram after yesterday’s win to express his delight at picking up three points.

He wrote: “Richy you forgot Sheffield?”

Spurs new-boy Johnson replied: “Dekiiiiii,” alongside a heart eyes emoji.

His former Tottenham teammate Gollini also left a comment beneath the post, which reads: “Top player.”

Kulusevski has netted two goals in five Premier League appearances this season and has enjoyed an encouraging start to life under Postecoglou.

The forward was snapped up permanently by Spurs for a fee worth £26 million after joining from Juventus on loan back in January last year.

He now faces added competition for a place in the side after the arrival of Johnson from Nottingham Forest.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

But the duo showed yesterday that they could both feature in Postecoglou’s side as they linked up well down the right-hand side.

Of course, that would mean that one of the two would be forced out to the left-hand side, while Kulusevski has shown he can operate in a more central role.

Nevertheless, Postecoglou will be delighted to have extra options from the bench and his substitutions ultimately won Tottenham the game yesterday.