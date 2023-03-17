Photo: Sporting Lisbon player mocks Granit Xhaka after Arsenal lost last night











Arsenal crashed out of the Europa League last night after losing to Sporting Lisbon in a penalty shootout.

The Gunners opened the scoring through Granit Xhaka inside the first 20 minutes. Gabriel Martinelli’s shot was pushed into the path of the Swiss international, who smashed the ball into the back of the net.

Xhaka was delighted with his goal and used a new celebration. His wife revealed on Instagram that it was something he promised his daughter before the game. That was a wholesome moment.

Sporting Lisbon’s Pedro Goncalves mocks Granit Xhaka after Arsenal lost last night

Arsenal went into the break with a 1-0 lead on the night and 3-2 on aggregate. They ended the half really well and the game was completely in their hands.

However, after the break, Sporting were all over them.

The visitors dominated the game and deservedly equalised. Pedro Goncalves scored an absolute stunner from near the halfway line, and he was over the moon.

The game went to penalties after extra time, and Sporting edged it. Martinelli’s crucial spot kick was saved by Antonio Adan, and that sent Arsenal out of the Europa League.

After the final penalty, when all the Sporting players celebrating, Goncalves decided to imitate Xhaka’s celebration and mocked him. He did it repeatedly in front of the away fans, and they absolutely loved it.

We’re sure Xhaka wouldn’t have been pleased with that.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

TBR View:

Well, if you score from the halfway line to help your team knock out one of the favourites to win the competition, we guess you can celebrate however you want.

To be fair to Sporting Lisbon, they were magnificent yesterday.

Yes, Arsenal created the more clear-cut chances, but the visitors really troubled the Gunners, especially after the break. Their skipper, Antonio Adan, was outstanding and saved his side on more than one occasion.

For the Gunners, however, it is a shame that they will no longer be in the competition. Their sole focus now will be on the Premier League, and Granit Xhaka and his Arsenal teammates will have to be much better than they were yesterday to stand a chance of lifting the title in May.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

