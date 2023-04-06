Photo shows Mauricio Pochettino with ex-Tottenham director Ramon Planes











Tottenham Hotspur managerial target Mauricio Pochettino has been pictured on holiday with former Spurs technical secretary Ramon Planes.

The two will know each other well from their time at the North London side. Since Pochettino’s sacking, time at Tottenham has not been that much better. This is despite having Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho in charge.

Antonio Conte is the latest to be sacked. Many, including Spurs fans, have been asking for Pochettino to return to the club he loved so much.

This latest photo to emerge will definitely get fans of Tottenham excited. They are desperate to see a manager with an attacking philosophy return.

Photo emerges showing Mauricio Pochettino with Ramon Planes

The image in question was one off of Pochettino’s Instagram story. It shows the two in a very sunny location enjoying lunch.

Pochettino, alongside Planes (back right) and his ex-Spurs assistant Jesus Perez.

No doubt this image will have raised a few eyebrows. The two are heavily linked with a Spurs return, but for now, it seems like they were just catching up.

Since Tottenham, Pochettino has also managed Paris Saint-Germain, but he was sacked from this role in July 2022. No doubt he is itching to return to the dugout.

Spurs fans and players loved the Argentinian, but it will not be an easy job should he choose to take it. The club are struggling to form any consistency and looked very poor in the Champions League. They could still lose out on Champions League qualification this season.

We still have a long time to wait until we find out the Tottenham manager as it has been confirmed that the new manager, whoever it is, will not start until the summer.

Pochettino and Planes did many good things at Spurs. It wouldn’t be bad to see the two return and try and bring Spurs some consistency for the first time in a while.

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Show all