Photo: Mo Elneny has absolutely smashed into £45m Arsenal player in pre-Everton training

Arsenal take on Everton tomorrow in a big game in the Premier League as they look to return to winning ways after the international break.

The Gunners know that facing the Toffees is a game they must and should win and Mikel Arteta will have his players right up for the challenge.

However, it seems the returning Mo Elneny might be a little bit too up for the challenge, if the latest training photos are to go by.

Mo Elneny spotted smashing into Gabriel Jesus before Arsenal v Everton

As we know, Mikel Arteta likes his players to be at full tilt in training so they can be ready to go on matchdays.

But with the returning Elneny now back in training, it seems things are being ramped up further.

Spotted in one of the training images on Getty, Elneny can be seen absolutely whalloping into star striker Gabriel Jesus ahead of the game.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The £45m striker is recently back from injury himself and while there’s no obvious sign or reports of injury, seeing Elneny clattering the Brazilian like this will worry some Gunners fans.

Take it easy Mo

If one Arsenal player is going to dish it out a bit in training then it’s going to be Mo Elneny.

One of the more experienced heads but a player who plays with his heart on his sleeve at all times, it’s little wonder to see the midfielder giving Jesus a nice whack here.

Of course, nobody wants to see Jesus injured and he’s likely perfectly fine. As we know, an image can be deceiving on its own at times.

But this picture does show Elneny wrapped right around Gabriel Jesus and it would be interesting to see just what the full story was here with a video clip.