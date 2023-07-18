Arsenal new-boy Declan Rice was pictured in training with his new teammates for the first time yesterday, and the midfielder appears to have made two new friends already – William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The Gunners took their time to complete the deal to sign the Englishman but they finally announced his arrival on the afternoon of Saturday.

Rice flew to the United States with his new teammates and took part in his first training session yesterday. He looked really happy alongside Saliba and Tomiyasu.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal’s Declan Rice pictured laughing with William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu

Arsenal will play three games in the United States in the coming days.

The first one will be against Wayne Rooney’s MLS All-Stars in Washington DC. Then, Mikel Arteta’s men will take on Manchester United at the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey and Barcelona at Stan Kroenke’s SoFi Stadium in California.

Declan Rice is expected to feature in all three of those games, and the Englishman seems to be settling in really well with his new teammates.

He already knows a bunch of the players having played with them in the past – the likes of Bukayo Saka, Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White and Eddie Nketiah.

But, it looks like he’s making new friends too.

In a picture that is everywhere on social media now, Rice has been spotted having a good time with two Arsenal defenders – William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Arsenal have an incredible spine now, don’t they? Especially the bottom half!

Aaron Ramsdale is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, and he’s hugely important to the way Arsenal play. His shot-stopping is unbelievable, but it’s his distribution that stands out.

In front of him will be Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba. The Brazilian and the £27 million (Goal) Frenchman were outstanding last season, and they will get even better in the coming months.

In front of them will be the club record signing Rice, who is one of the best in the business, and he now has the task of taking this Arsenal side to a whole new level next season.