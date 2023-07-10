Photo: ‘Breathtaking’ Arsenal youngster spotted training in Germany; he’s breezing past Trossard

Arsenal have jetted out to Germany for their pre-season training camp as Mikel Arteta looks to ramp things up a bit with his squad.

The Gunners have flown out to mainland Europe to get some tough sessions in the legs as well as taking on Nuremburg in a friendly.

For Arteta, it’s a chance to see where his squad are at. New signing Kai Havertz is out there with the Gunners, while a number of younger players are also on show.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And in the latest training pictures released by Getty from over in Germany, Brazilian winger Marquinhos is among the young talents on display.

Interestingly, he’s been snapped cruising his way past Leaondro Trossard in a training game. The 20-year-old spent last season on loan in the Championship and is hoping to get a chance this season with the Gunners.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, there has been talk that Marquinhos could even be sold on if the right offer comes in. That would seem a tad hasty from Arsenal, given they only landed him last summer.

Marquinhos hoping to make an impression

The ‘breathtaking‘ Brazilian is not the only younger player out with the Arsenal squad looking to impress here. The likes of Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelley are also involved and they’ll all hope to make their mark.

For Marquinhos, he should have a bit of an advantage. A season in the Championship should have given him a lot and he will hope to catch the eye.

Of course, he has a battle on his hands in terms of trying to dislodge the likes of Saka and Martinelli out wide.

But if he can kick on, show his mettle out in Germany, and prove to Arteta he wants to be involved, then you never know.