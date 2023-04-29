Photo: 22-year-old Liverpool gem towers over Fabio Carvalho in pre-Spurs training











Liverpool will hope to maintain their winning run when they host Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have struggled for much of the season but are finding form at the right time.

Liverpool have won their last three Premier League games and are unbeaten in five.

The Reds take on a Spurs side that will take confidence from their midweek 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

They were 2-0 down at half-time but fought back through goals from Son Heung-min and Pedro Porro.

On Friday, the Liverpool media team published photos of their latest session at the AXA Training Centre.

Rhys Williams, a regular in training, could be seen towering over Fabio Carvalho.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

‘World-class’

The 6ft 5in defender is clearly a talented player who looks set for a bright future in the game.

However, it would be surprising to see Williams remain at Liverpool beyond the end of the season.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a bright spell in the first-team in the 2020-21 campaign amid a defensive injury crisis.

Trent Alexander-Arnold described him as “world-class”, while James Milner said he had been “great”.

Since then, however, Williams has struggled to force his way into the Liverpool setup.

Indeed, he is yet to make a first-team appearance this season.

Williams spent the first half of 2022-23 on loan at Blackpool, but was recalled after Virgil van Dijk’s hamstring injury.

Despite returning as cover, he hasn’t got any game time, and it looks unlikely to happen now.

With so much at stake for Liverpool in the last few games of the season, Jurgen Klopp may not want to deviate from his strongest XI and substitutes.

If Williams does leave, hopefully he’ll get a great send-off from the club and fans for how he stepped up to the plate in 2020-21.