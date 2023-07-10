Photo: 17-year-old Liverpool youngster in first-team training today, Nunez tries to tackle him

Recent images have shown that Liverpool academy star Ben Doak has been involved in first team training today and he was up against Darwin Nunez.

The right-winger is already playing for the Scotland U21’s despite only being 17 years-old. He has managed one goal in his three appearances.

At Liverpool, Doak has featured five times for the senior team under Jurgen Klopp. Two of these appearances have been in the Premier League.

He is clearly highly-rated by both his club and country. Doak moved from Celtic last summer but is clearly already impressing massively at Liverpool.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Ben Doak spotted in first team training today

Jurgen Klopp has always been a manager who likes to integrate academy stars into the first-team as soon as he possibly can. He clearly rates Doak highly.

No doubt any youngsters given a chance in first-team training will want to impress the manager and Doak probably showed his quality during the session.

Photos that were published on Getty Images from today have shown Doak in first-team training, taking on Nunez. The image shows that the Uruguayan international attempted to tackle him.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The first-team is full of young stars. Stephan Bajcetic is only 18 years-old but we saw him involved in the Premier league last season.

No doubt players like Doak will look at this and feel like they have the chance to be a player for the present and the future in the Liverpool squad if they impress.

With pre-season beginning, it will be no shock to see Doak heavily involved in some of the friendlies that Liverpool will be taking part in soon. If he does well then he could give himself a big chance of receiving more first-team minutes next season.