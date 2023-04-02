Philippe Senderos says Arsenal have a player who is similar to Cesc Fabregas











Philippe Senderos has compared Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard to one of their former skippers in Cesc Fabregas.

Odegaard put in another accomplished display against Leeds United yesterday as Arsenal picked up a 4-1 win at the Emirates stadium.

The 24-year-old registered yet another assist as he set-up Granit Xhaka for the Gunners’ fourth of the afternoon.

He’s been exceptional under Mikel Arteta this season, after being handed the captain’s armband last summer. Odegaard was certainly a surprise choice for the role at the time, but he’s taken to the extra responsibility with ease.

And Philippe Senderos feels that his influence on the current Arsenal side is similar to that of Fabregas’ many years ago.

Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images

Senderos compares Odegaard to Fabregas

Speaking to Stadium Astro, Senderos was asked about the similarities between Fabregas and Odegaard, with both players captaining Arsenal at a young age.

“Very influential [on Fabregas],” Senderos responded. “You can see that in Odegaard as well, very influential for Arsenal again.

“He’s unselfish, he runs for the team, he does what needs to be done for the team. He doesn’t do things to make himself look better but he does what the team needs.

“He’s also the relay of the coach on the pitch, you can see that as well. He comes to the side and speaks to Mikel Arteta and relays that to the rest of the team.

“He’s a real leader and you could see today, sometimes he was the one pressing on the central defenders and continuing the run. Not pressing one time, but continuing to the second and third one.

“This brings a lot of energy to the rest of the team, it’s contagious.”

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Of course, Senderos played alongside Fabregas during their time at Arsenal together, so he is certainly well-placed to draw similarities between the Spaniard and Odegaard.

The Norwegian playmaker has really stepped up this season and seems to have thrived after being given the captain’s armband.

Odegaard is enjoying his best season to date for the Gunners, having registered 18 goal involvements in 28 Premier League appearances.

If Arsenal do go on to win the title, Odegaard will have played a key role in their success.

