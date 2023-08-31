Phil Hay now fully expecting 21-year-old Leeds player to leave in next two days

Phil Hay is now expecting Cody Drameh to leave Leeds United before deadline day given his lack of opportunities at the side.

Speaking on The Square Ball podcast, Hay said that Drameh is also now into the final year of his contract.

Photo by Silvestre Szpylma/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Hay shared that Drameh’s good form when on loan at other Championship clubs hasn’t really altered his position back at Leeds.

Hay said: “It feels like Drameh will go now.

“He’s into the last year of his contract and he’s hardly played for Leeds.

“He’s been really good at other Championship clubs but it doesn’t really seem to be making a difference.”

This update probably won’t be too surprising to Leeds fans following the arrival of Djed Spence at the side.

The right-back has signed on loan from Tottenham Hotspur and should leapfrog Drameh in the pecking order.

Hay expecting Drameh to leave Leeds before deadline day

Drameh’s only opportunity at Leeds this season came in a brief cameo at left-back in the win over Ipswich Town.

However, Drameh only played about 20 minutes of football before being hooked at half-time.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Daniel Farke did take responsibility for playing Drameh out of position but one would doubt it made the player feel much better.

And therefore it’s really no surprise that Hay expects Drameh to leave Leeds before the window shuts.

There is still talk that Leeds may want to recruit a left-back before the window closes.

Junior Firpo has consistently suffered with injuries and Sam Byram will now be missing for a period.

And whilst Leeds seem unlikely that they’ll redeem a huge fee for Drameh if sold, the finances might be able to contribute to such a deal.

There’s clearly still work to be done for Farke and Leeds, and you’d expect there will still be players moving in and out.