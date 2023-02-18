'Absolute dross': Phil Hay reacts as Leeds lose to Everton











Leeds United lost out in their crucial game with Everton today as they dipped into the relegation zone for the first time.

Still without a manager, Michael Skubala once again took caretaker charge and saw his side deliver a dismal performance that fell well short of the required level.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

All of Leeds’ new signings didn’t deliver, and in the end, Everton simply deserved the win at Goodison Park.

Of course, watching on for Leeds as usual was The Athletic’s Phil Hay. And while normally diplomatic in his reactions, Hay was in no mood to pull any punches today, as he slammed the Leeds players for their performance.

Absolute dross. Performances like that won't keep a team up. Everton fought for it today, that's the truth. Leeds in huge, huge trouble. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) February 18, 2023 Leeds

Leeds are now in the bottom three and do not look like winning games. For Everton, this is a second home win in a row under Sean Dyche and there’ll be the feeling of fortress Goodison Park coming back.

The Whites board simply must act now. They sacked Jesse Marsch without any clear plan and have been turned down by countless managers now.

TBR’s View: Leeds blow it under pressure

Talk about completely losing your bottle. Leeds simply buckled under the pressure today and Everton were more than good value for the win.

Phil Hay’s reaction says it all here. The word dross isn’t often thrown about in the pundit and journalism world but Hay clearly feels the need to vent here.

Leeds simply have to regroup now and get ready to go again. The performance was poor. The result even worse. Leeds need to find something from within.

Whether or not that is with Skubala at the helm or a new man, remains to be seen. Certainly, it’s a big few days for the Leeds board.