Phil Foden admits he’s a massive fan of 22-year-old Arsenal attacker

Manchester City’s Phil Foden has now been full of praise for Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka after England’s win over Italy yesterday.

Saka was of course missing from the game, and Foden started on the right side of the front three in his absence.

And although Foden impressed, he was still keen to point out just how much England were missing Arsenal’s Saka.

Speaking via BBC Sport, Foden said: “Bukayo [Saka] is a quality player, every time he pulls on the England shirt he puts in a 7/10 at least every time.”

Foden went on to describe just how many exciting options England have in their ranks, and mentioned the depth of top quality competition.

Of course, not many know the reality of having to fight for your spot every week better than Phil Foden.

The Man City man is always under immense pressure given Pep Guardiola’s willingness to change his side.

And Mikel Arteta now seems to be seeking a similar level of ‘discomfort’ in his team.

David Raya alluded to Arteta’s vision of having fierce competition in all areas of his squad in an interview yesterday.

Foden much prefers playing alongside Arsenal’s Saka

However, Arsenal do still lack genuine competition for Saka on the right of Arsenal’s front three.

Although Reiss Nelson is in reserve, and Gabriel Jesus is very versatile, the side is heavily affected by his absence.

And that goes some way to support reports of Arsenal being interested in Wolves’ Pedro Neto.

The Portuguese international would certainly improve Arteta’s options and could prove pivotal across a long season.

And if Phil Foden was praising Arsenal’s Saka yesterday, he could have easily been dishing that out that praise to Neto recently.

The £50m man continued his top form when Wolves gave Arsenal a big boost in the early title race by beating City.

It certainly appears a difficult transfer for Arsenal to pull off, but it could end up being a crucial one.