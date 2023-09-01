Tottenham Hotspur have had a busy summer in the transfer market and this remains the case well into deadline day.

Spurs are reportedly closing in on the signing of Brennan Johnson and have also been linked with Connor Gallagher.

In addition, Tottenham have a fair few players in their ranks who appear to be surplus to Ange Postecoglou’s requirements.

Now, according to a report from the Daily Mail, one such player is undergoing a medical at an overseas top-flight club.

The player in question is Spurs defender Japhet Tanganga, reportedly closing in on a switch to Augsburg.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

On Thursday, Fabrizio Romano wrote on X to say the player is leaving on a loan with option to buy.

There’s no doubt that Tanganga needs to leave Tottenham this summer in order to find first-team football.

When he burst onto the scene in 2019-20, he looked like a future star for Spurs.

As per The Athletic, one Spurs coach said of Tanganga in 2021: “He has the assets to be a phenomenal right-back.”

However, the 24-year-old hasn’t managed to kick on sadly. And with little game time up for grabs for him at Tottenham this season, a move away is the best option.

He’ll bolster the ranks of a team that will be hoping to kick on after narrowly beating relegation from the Bundesliga last term.