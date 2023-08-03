‘Phenomenal’ talent has ‘said yes’ to Tottenham as deal looks closer – Romano

Tottenham Hotspur have already had a fruitful summer on the transfer front and they don’t seem done yet.

Over the past few days, Spurs have apparently edged closer to a number of new signings.

Micky van de Ven and Alejo Veliz have apparently sorted out personal terms with Tottenham already.

Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

We’ll see what happens with Spurs and their talks with Wolfsburg and Rosario Central respectively.

However, it looks like they’re on the right path, and hopefully there will be breakthroughs soon.

Then we have another prospective signing that was seemingly at the medical stage before it hit a snag.

The player in question is Blackburn Rovers prodigy Ashley Phillips.

Here is the Twitter update from Fabrizio Romano on Tottenham’s pursuit of the defender:

Earlier this week, The Athletic reported that Tottenham have met the 18-year-old’s £2million release clause.

Meanwhile, the period for other clubs to bid for Phillips ends on Friday.

Therefore, unless anyone else comes in, the deal should be completed over the weekend if all goes well.

Tottenham had actually planned a medical for Phillips as they thought they had an agreement in place.

However, Blackburn reportedly increased their asking price to £5m plus £4.5m in add-ons.

Now, it looks like the two parties are close to reaching an agreement, added The Athletic’s report.

Our view

Postecoglou isn’t wasting any time in bringing reinforcements at Spurs in order to try and seal top four.

And while many of the signings are first-team ready, it’s good to see Tottenham also look to the future.

Phillips is a ‘phenomenal‘ talent who already has competitive senior experience at Ewood Park.

You’d like to think that he wouldn’t just go into the Under-21s if he is already proven in the Championship.

Therefore, let’s hope that, if he does sign, he goes into the first team and looks to stake a claim for a place from the off.