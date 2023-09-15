Mohamed Elneny is Arsenal’s longest-serving player right now, but journalist Paul Brown thinks he would leave the club today if he received an offer.

The Egyptian joined the Gunners in January 2016, when Arsene Wenger was still at the club. He has never really been a regular, but he’s a great team player, and Mikel Arteta loves him.

Here’s what Brown said on GiveMeSport.

Mohamed Elneny would agree to leave Arsenal if he got an offer

The transfer window in almost every league in Europe has been shut, but it’s deadline day today in Turkey.

Arsenal star Mohamed Elneny has played in the Super Lig before. He spent a season on loan at Besiktas and he became a fan favourite there.

The Egyptian is currently still recovering from an injury he picked up last season, but he is expected to be back fit very, very soon.

Brown has now claimed that if a tempting offer arrives from a club whose transfer window is still open, he’s sure Elneny would agree to leave Arsenal and join them.

He said: “Windows are still open in other parts of the world. If a club comes forward with a tempting offer for him, I’m pretty sure he would agree to go because he knows he’s not going to get many minutes at Arsenal this year.

“If he doesn’t, it wouldn’t surprise me if he does end up back in the squad and used on occasion, but he’s got a lot of players in front of him at the moment in that team and I think the writing is on the wall for his Arsenal career.

“If a club comes in with a loan offer where he knows he’s going to play virtually every week, he’d be foolish not to take it.”

TBR View:

We just can’t see this happening.

Yes, Elneny is by no means the first choice at Arsenal. In fact, he has fallen further down the pecking order this year following the arrivals of Jorginho in January and Declan Rice in the summer.

However, Arteta rates Elneny highly for the ‘phenomenal person‘ he is, and there’s no way he’ll allow him to leave today before the Turkish window shuts.

Elneny, however, will be out of contract at the end of this season, and we expect him to move on then.