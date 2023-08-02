‘Phenomenal’ Arsenal player’s representatives now exploring possible moves away as Gunners prepare bid

Matt Turner appears to be edging closer to leaving Arsenal in the summer transfer window, with his representatives exploring potential exit routes for the goalkeeper.

That is according to a report from 90min, which notes that the USMNT international is wanted by Nottingham Forest as well as a number of clubs in Europe.

Photo by Mike Janosz/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Few would have expected Matt Turner to be one player who may leave the Emirates this summer. He had previously appeared to be a very decent understudy for Aaron Ramsdale. Mikel Arteta described one of his displays last season as ‘phenomenal‘.

Turner exploring move away from Arsenal

However, as reported by 90min, Arsenal are set to make a bid for David Raya. And with that, Turner is seemingly surplus to requirements.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

90min reports that the 29-year-old’s representatives are now looking into potential moves away from Arsenal. The report notes that Turner is keen to play regularly during the upcoming season.

It makes absolutely no sense for Turner to stay in Mikel Arteta’s squad if Arsenal manage to bring in Raya from Brentford. Clearly, the former New England Revolution goalkeeper is going to be third choice if he stays.

Turner has had a taste of being the US’s number one. And he will not want to give up that spot anytime soon. However, he can hardly expect to play if he is not playing at all for his club.

A move to Forest could be a good one for Turner. Steve Cooper’s side desperately need a goalkeeper after having Dean Henderson and Keylor Navas on loan last season.

And Arsenal may feel that Forest could pay a decent sum to land Turner. So perhaps that will prove to be the move which works out best for all parties in the weeks to come.