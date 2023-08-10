‘Phenomenal’ Arsenal player now spotted back in training, he’s got a ton of interest

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has been spotted back in Arsenal training amid reports that he’s potentially leaving the club.

His return to training is significant as the striker was only training individually during the latter parts of Arsenal’s US Tour.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Balogun can be seen training with his teammates again in a video on Arsenal’s official website.

And whilst manager Mikel Arteta said his absence from the team was owing to a small injury, there were some sceptics.

Balogun’s stance of wanting first team football has slightly forced Arsenal’s hands in pursuing a departure this summer.

The striker of course has a ton of interest across Europe given how well he did during a loan in Ligue 1 last season.

However, one English team who may be interested to see him training again are West Ham.

The East London club have emerged as strong contenders to sign Balogun this summer along with AS Monaco.

And if these reports are true then Balogun may be completing one of his last training sessions at Arsenal.

It seems that Balogun will make a switch this summer, rather it’s just a matter of where.

Balogun spotted back in Arsenal training amid reports of fresh interest

Arsenal fans will undoubtedly be disappointed that Balogun hasn’t had a chance to show the progress he’s made back at Arsenal.

The striker’s moments in pre-season have been brief and he might have now played his last minutes for the club.

Photo by John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

That being said, it’s not impossible he could be involved in the Premier League opener on Saturday.

It does seem ‘phenomenal’ Balogun wants to leave but there is seemingly no move imminent.

And given the injury to Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal might look a little light in the striking department right now.

Balogun’s return to Arsenal training may be an indicator that he still has a part to play until reports of a move heat up.