‘Phenomenal’ Arsenal player has agreed terms with another club; he’s ready to sign five-year deal

Folarin Balogun has already agreed personal terms with Monaco which will see the Arsenal striker sign a five-year contract in the Principality, potentially before the weekend.

That is according to a report from 90min, which notes that Arsenal and the Ligue 1 side are getting incredibly close to agreeing a fee for the 22-year-old.

It appears that an announcement on the future of Folarin Balogun may now be imminent. And it would seem that he is on the verge of heading back to the French top-flight.

Photo by Candice Ward/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

There has been months of speculation concerning the USMNT international. And it appeared extremely likely that he would get the chance to move on with Mikel Arteta proving that he had a host of other striker options to pick from – even without Gabriel Jesus available.

Balogun has agreed five-year contract with Monaco

90min reports that a deal between Arsenal and Monaco is getting closer. Monaco are set to pay up to around £38.5 million. Meanwhile, the Gunners will receive a sell-on fee if Balogun moves on.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

It appears that there is still work to be done on the fee. But Balogun looks to be ready to move to Monaco, with 90min adding that personal terms on a five-year contract are already in place.

Arsenal may not be getting the kind of fee they would have hoped for for Balogun. However, it does appear to be a really decent piece of business from Edu – who has seemingly struggled to sell players for good fees in the past.

Balogun looks to be a ‘phenomenal‘ talent. And the decision may come back to haunt the Gunners in the future. However, he is someone who is yet to prove himself in the Premier League.

And clearly, Arsenal have plenty of depth in the final third. So ultimately, they are getting nearly £40 million – plus extras – for someone who is moving away from the Premier League and would have potentially been fourth choice for Arteta anyway.

It definitely appears to be a move which all parties can be very happy with.