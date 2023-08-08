It looks like Arsenal are about to undergo some changes in between the sticks.

On Tuesday, the Gunners were reported to have made a breakthrough in pursuit of David Raya.

Fabrizio Romano wrote on Twitter that Arsenal had struck an agreement with Brentford over their goalkeeper.

And as one keeper prepares to join the Gunners this summer, it looks like another is about to leave N5.

There have been widespread reports suggesting Arsenal stopper Matt Turner is joining Nottingham Forest.

And late on Tuesday afternoon, Rudy Galetti provided an update saying there’s just one step to go.

“The official announcement of Matt Turner to Nottingham Forest is imminent,” the journalist wrote on Twitter.

According to talkSPORT, Arsenal will sell the ‘phenomenal‘ goalkeeper for just £7million.

Turner only joined Arsenal last summer, replacing Bernd Leno as Aaron Ramsdale’s deputy.

The 29-year-old made just seven competitive appearances for Arsenal, and none of those were in the Premier League.

At the time of publishing, neither the Gunners nor Forest had yet announced Turner’s move.

However, there’s no doubting that it will go through, particularly now that Arsenal have reportedly struck a deal for Raya.

Our view

Turner is a great goalkeeper, not to mention a boyhood Gunners fan, so he was definitely a good shout for the club.

However, Arsenal have now reached such a high level that they need world-class strength in depth throughout.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Ramsdale is obviously a world-class keeper, and with the equally amazing Raya now joining, the Gunners will have arguably one of the strongest setups in between the sticks.

This is crucial for a club wanting to challenge for the Premier League title and potentially the Champions League and domestic cups.