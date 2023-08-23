‘Phenomenal’ Arsenal ace has spent ‘part of the summer away from first-team training’, could yet leave

Some Arsenal players have been linked with moves away and reports suggest that one of these players has spent some of the summer away from first-team training.

Arsenal have had a very strong transfer window and have managed to sign some top players as they look to challenge for the Premier League title.

Despite this, not every player wants to stay at the Gunners. One linked with a move away is Folarin Balogun and the Daily Mail has shared that he hasn’t always been with the first team this summer.

The report from the Daily Mail said: “Mail Sport understands that since arriving back from a loan spell at Reims last season, Balogun has spent part of the summer away from first-team training.”

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Balogun training away from first-team at points over summer

Balogun had a great loan move last season in Ligue 1 and scored 22 goals whilst he was in France last campaign.

The ‘phenomenal‘ USA international has shown he was prolific but this has not meant that he gets into the side. Sadly, the 22 year-old has not managed to feature yet this season in the Premier League.

This, combined with the fact that he has been training away from the first-team at some points over the summer suggests that he is likely to be leaving this summer.

Arsenal reportedly want around £50million for him. It would be great if they could manage to get this for someone they feel like they do not need.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

There is only just over a week left of the transfer window. No doubt Arsenal will want to make some more signings.

In order to do this, they will need to make sure that they receive some money from player sales in order to fund more signings.