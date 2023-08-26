Peter Schmeichel shares what he’s noticed about Tottenham players in their win over Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur have made it two Premier League wins in a row and three unbeaten after they triumphed 2-0 away at Bournemouth.

Spurs took the lead on 17 minutes through James Maddison, who was passed fit to play despite suffering an ankle knock last week.

The England international, who joined Tottenham in summer, turned the ball in inside the box following Pape Matar Sarr’s fine through-ball.

Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

Spurs then doubled their advantage 18 minutes into the second half through Dejan Kulusevski, who ended a goal drought in the process.

He was on hand to fire home from close range for his first goal since January, following good work from Son Heung-min and Destiny Udogie.

Ange Postecoglou hasn’t needed much time to transform Tottenham into a swashbuckling, confident and – most importantly – winning side.

Premier League legend Peter Schmeichel had some kind words to say about Spurs following the game.

He noticed how happy the Tottenham players look while they’re playing, and how many more players are involved in key moments.

“I was really impressed with Spurs today,” Schmeichel told the Premier League website.

“They scored two goals but more than that, I thought they looked very solid at the back.

“They just look a different side; there are more players involved at important moments, and they look like they’re very, very happy playing football.”

Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Our view

Tottenham went into the close season on a very low ebb. However, they’ve emerged from the other side on cloud nine.

Spurs have a great manager in the ranks. Postecoglou’s just the man to not only drag them back up by the scruff of the neck but to also completely sort out their style of play.

Not only that, but a Tottenham defence that got a reputation for being leaky is now starting to resemble something like the Alderweireld-Vertonghen halcyon days.

Obviously let’s not get ahead of ourselves too much. It’s still very early days. However, you’ve got to say, so far so good. The wins are coming and the football is a joy to watch.