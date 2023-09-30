Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has been praised by Villans cult hero Peter Schmeichel for his efforts on Saturday.
The Premier League legend has told the league’s official website (13:31) that the Villans ace would “do a job for any top team”.
Aston Villa ran out 6-1 winners over Brighton in Saturday’s early Premier League kickoff at Villa Park.
Unai Emery’s charges were three goals to the good against the high-flying Seagulls by the half-hour mark.
Ollie Watkins opened the scoring on 14 minutes before doubling his – and Villa’s – tally seven minutes later.
Pervis Estupinan then put into the back of his own net in the 26th minute to leave Brighton with a mountain to climb.
To their credit, the visitors did threaten a comeback, Ansu Fati getting on the scoresheet in the 50th minute.
However, it proved a mere consolation as Villa put three more past Brighton, with Watkins completing his hat-trick on 65 minutes.
Jacob Ramsey and Douglas Luiz added more gloss to the scoreline in the latter stages of the one-sided game.
Although McGinn didn’t get on the scoresheet, he wielded considerable influence for Villa (as he usually does).
The 28-year-old provided a stunning assist for Watkins’ hat-trick goal, was spraying great passes throughout, and didn’t let Brighton’s press faze him.
Schmeichel, commenting at half-time, loved what he saw from McGinn.
“Well, we were just talking about McGinn when this [the first goal] happened,” he said.
“People don’t talk about him as a top player, but he’d do a job for any top team.
“Look at how he creates that space for himself, and all Cash has to do after that pass is cross the ball and it’s a goal.”
McGinn is definitely one of the Premier League’s most underrates players. He makes Villa tick and he’s also an outstanding personality in the dressing room.