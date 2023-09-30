Follow us on

Peter Schmeichel hails Aston Villa star who didn't get on scoresheet v Brighton
Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Giuseppe Labellarte
Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has been praised by Villans cult hero Peter Schmeichel for his efforts on Saturday.

The Premier League legend has told the league’s official website (13:31) that the Villans ace would “do a job for any top team”.

Aston Villa ran out 6-1 winners over Brighton in Saturday’s early Premier League kickoff at Villa Park.

FBL-ENG-PR-ASTON VILLA-BRIGHTON4
Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images

Unai Emery’s charges were three goals to the good against the high-flying Seagulls by the half-hour mark.

Ollie Watkins opened the scoring on 14 minutes before doubling his – and Villa’s – tally seven minutes later.

Pervis Estupinan then put into the back of his own net in the 26th minute to leave Brighton with a mountain to climb.

To their credit, the visitors did threaten a comeback, Ansu Fati getting on the scoresheet in the 50th minute.

However, it proved a mere consolation as Villa put three more past Brighton, with Watkins completing his hat-trick on 65 minutes.

Jacob Ramsey and Douglas Luiz added more gloss to the scoreline in the latter stages of the one-sided game.

Although McGinn didn’t get on the scoresheet, he wielded considerable influence for Villa (as he usually does).

The 28-year-old provided a stunning assist for Watkins’ hat-trick goal, was spraying great passes throughout, and didn’t let Brighton’s press faze him.

Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
Photo by James Gill/Getty Images

Schmeichel, commenting at half-time, loved what he saw from McGinn.

“Well, we were just talking about McGinn when this [the first goal] happened,” he said.

“People don’t talk about him as a top player, but he’d do a job for any top team.

“Look at how he creates that space for himself, and all Cash has to do after that pass is cross the ball and it’s a goal.”

McGinn is definitely one of the Premier League’s most underrates players. He makes Villa tick and he’s also an outstanding personality in the dressing room.

